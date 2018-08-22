Surveillance video shows suspect in car burglary trend

A suspected burglar entered several unlocked vehicles in the Country Oaks subdivision. Multiple items were taken including electronics and money.
Multiple vehicles burglarized in Manatee subdivision. Deputies are trying to catch the suspect.

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

August 22, 2018 04:06 PM

Manatee County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person behind a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in a subdivision early Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man entered several unlocked vehicles within the County Oaks subdivision in southern Manatee County around 3:35 a.m.

He stole multiple items, including electronics and money, deputies said.

The man is described to be about 6 feet tall, medium to heavy build, wearing shorts, a sleeveless shirt and a baseball bat. He also has a tattoo on his left arm and another on his right calf.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

