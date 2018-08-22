Multiple vehicles burglarized in Manatee subdivision. Deputies are trying to catch the suspect.

Manatee County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person behind a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in a subdivision early Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a man entered several unlocked vehicles within the County Oaks subdivision in southern Manatee County around 3:35 a.m.
He stole multiple items, including electronics and money, deputies said.
The man is described to be about 6 feet tall, medium to heavy build, wearing shorts, a sleeveless shirt and a baseball bat. He also has a tattoo on his left arm and another on his right calf.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
