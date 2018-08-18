2 injured in Bradenton bar fight that leads to shooting, deputies say

Two victims are being treated for gunshot wounds after a fight at a Bradenton bar.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nahesa Bar and Lounge in the 5600 block of 15th St. E. around 1:25 a.m early Saturday morning.
Deputies said a 37-year-old male victim and a 29-year-old male victim were taken to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. According to security guards present at the scene, two groups of people got into a physical altercation that led to the shooting.
The sheriff’s office does not have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 634-8477.
