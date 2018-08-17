Florida man left the car lot in a stolen vehicle. Deputies arrested him 5 vehicles later

A Clearwater man is facing 20 charges after a Thursday afternoon crime spree. Deputies say it began at a local dealership.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Shanon Dubois drove a 2016 Dodge Ram off the lot from Dayton Andrews Dodge at 2388 Gulf to Bay Blvd around 2:30 p.m. He crashed the stolen vehicle at a nearby intersection but kept driving until he struck two mailboxes and security gate in a gated community about two miles away, according to a news release.
That crash disabled the truck but Dubois was just getting started, deputies said.
Dubois fled on foot and began burglarizing homes one after another, searching for a fresh set of wheels. The sheriff’s office said he chased a nanny into her home and tried to steal a 2015 BMW before ultimately stealing a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle and riding off.
Deputies say Dubois drove to another nearby home and broke into the occupied residence. He left after the homeowner confronted him. The spree continued when Dubois attacked a vehicle owner and stole their car. He didn’t stop there, though.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dubois went on to try to steal yet another truck but failed to do so. A semi-truck driver was the next victim of attempted burglary at a nearby produce store.
Deputies arrested Dubois at a Florida Central Credit Union location about a mile from the dealership. Multiple witnesses were able to identify him and deputies found prescription drugs in his possession.
Dubois faces numerous charges, including grand theft, attempted grand theft and burglary. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on more than $200,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
