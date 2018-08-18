6 suspects are wanted by Manatee deputies. They say your tips could lead to a reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
One new suspect has been added to the list this week and another has been arrested. Deputies also removed one suspect from the list.
According to the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old Erin Chuderski was arrested Monday on contempt of court charges. She is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
Larry Drawdy, 61, is wanted for contempt of court and aggravated battery. Deputies are still searching for five other suspects. They are as follows:
- Dontavia Evans 19, wanted for grand theft and contempt of court.
- Terrance Green, 26, wanted for grand theft and violation of probation.
- Michelle Widner, 29, wanted for violation of probation, sale of marijuana and child neglect.
- Chaz Spraggins, 29, wanted for sale of a controlled substance/
- George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
