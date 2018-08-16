Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, August 16, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

August 16, 2018 08:39 AM

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Castleman.jpg
Christopher Castleman, out-of-county warrant, $2,500 bond.
Luis Xorxe-Xirum.jpg
Luis Xorxe-Xirum, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, $620 bond.
Margie Alvarez.jpg
Margie Alvarez, domestic battery, no bond.
