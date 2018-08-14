Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Tuesday, August 14, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 14, 2018 06:39 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Juan Garcia.jpg
Juan Garcia, out-of-state warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Jessica Gibson.jpg
Jessica Gibson, out-of-county warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  