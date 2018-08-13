Shots fired in Palmetto neighborhood, deputies turn to public for more information

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to learn more about a reported shooting in Palmetto.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple gunshots were fired the 2600 block of Ninth Avenue Drive East at approximately 10:47 p.m. Deputies are looking for a white four-door vehicle that that drove away from the area.
No injuries have been reported, but at least one home in the 2500 block of Ninth Avenue Drive East was struck.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
Comments