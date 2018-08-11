Six Manatee suspects are on the run. Deputies say your help may be rewarded

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Two new suspects have been added to the list this week and another has been arrested. Deputies have also removed two previous suspects from the list.
The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Devin Brewer was arrested Aug. 3 on charges related to dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn dealer. He was released from the Manatee County Jail after posting bond Monday.
Erin Chuderski, 46, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Dontavia Evans, 19, is wanted for grand theft and contempt of court. However, deputies are still searching for four suspects. They are as follows:
- Terrance Green, 26, wanted for grand theft and violation of probation.
- Michelle Widner, 29, wanted for violation of probation, sale of marijuana and child neglect.
- Chaz Spraggins, 29, wanted for sale of a controlled substance.
- George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Comments