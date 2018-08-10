Wells Fargo bank in Bradenton robbed. Suspect took off on foot and remains at large

Deputies are searching for the man they say walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Bradenton, demanded money from a teller and then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 6285 14th St. W.
“He just basically walked in and demanded, ‘Give me some cash,’ ” sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect implied to the teller that he was armed, although it’s unknown whether a firearm was brandished.
The suspect was wearing an orange Baltimore Orioles T-shirt and a dark-colored baseball hat. He was last seen running from the bank.
The sheriff’s office established a perimeter around the bank and a K9 was able to track the suspect, but lost the track at the nearby ABC Liquor Store at 6307 14th St. W.
Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).
