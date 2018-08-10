Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Friday August 10, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 10, 2018 06:31 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Friday, August 10, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Weber.jpg
Jonathan Weber, DUI, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Timothy Brooks.jpg
Timothy Brooks, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

