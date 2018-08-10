Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Friday August 10, 2018

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Friday, August 10, 2018.
Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
To see more mugshots, go here.
August 10, 2018 06:31 AM
Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Friday, August 10, 2018.
Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
To see more mugshots, go here.
Comments