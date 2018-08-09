Teens who tried to rob a bicyclist at gunpoint arrested, Sarasota police say

A group of teens was arrested Wednesday night in Sarasota and charged with robbery with a firearm after police responded to the crime.
Sarasota police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Cornelius Circle in reference to an alleged armed robbery.
The victim told officers he was riding his bicycle home when a car pulled up beside him.
A person, police said, got out wearing a black ski mask and gloves and pointed a gun at him. Another person was outside the car while two other individuals were still in the car.
The victim told police that the group realized he had nothing of value and took off.
Later, officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle sped away.
Police said they eventually found the car at the dead end of the 200 block of St. Lucie Avenue.
Orlando Deulofeu, 18; Russell James, 18; and a male 16-year-old and female 14-year-old exited the vehicle and were placed under arrest.
All four are from Sarasota and face a felony charge of robbery with a firearm.
While searching the vehicle, police found a Smith and Wesson replica BB pistol, a black winter hat with eye holes and mouth cut out, an air wedge and other various tools to open vehicle doors. Officers also located various items that may have been stolen during vehicle burglaries near Cornelius Circle.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or have any knowledge of a recent vehicle burglary in the neighborhood is asked to contact Detective Megan Buck 941-954-7067.
