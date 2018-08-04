Have you seen these seven Manatee suspects? Your tip could lead to $3,000 cash reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s update includes the addition of one new suspect.
Deputies say they’re searching for 31-year-old Devin Brewer, who is wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker. The sheriff’s office is also looking for six other suspects. They are as follows:
Terrance Green, 26, wanted for grand theft and violation of probation.
Michelle Widner, 29, wanted for violation of probation, sale of marijuana and child neglect.
Chaz Spraggins, 29, wanted for sale of a controlled substance.
George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawnbroker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
