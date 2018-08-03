Sarasota deputies found guns and drugs in his apartment. He told them he was up to no good

Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies executing a search warrant around 1:46 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of Palm Terrace, Sarasota, and found evidence of armed drug dealing in the apartment. According to an arrest report, investigators located four handguns, 9.8g of rock cocaine, 3.78g of heroin, prescription pills and nearly $6,000 in cash.
In an interview with investigators, 47-year-old Rossell Marshall, of Sarasota, reportedly admitted to dealing in cocaine and heroin and told deputies that the guns belong to him.
Marshall was arrested and faces drug-related charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intention to sell and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He is being held on bond totaling $111,500 at the Sarasota County Jail.
