Witnesses saw Tampa mom go into the river with her daughter, cops say. Only one came out

A Tampa mother is facing a murder charge after police say she waded into the Hillsborough River on Thursday afternoon, tossed her 4-year-old daughter into the water and left her to die.
Four-year-old Je’Hyrah Daniels died at St. Joseph’s Hospital less than an hour later.
Shakayla Denson, 26, was charged with murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft of a motor vehicle. She was booked into the Hillsborough County jail late Thursday and is being held without bond.
Denson drove her 4-year-old daughter to her death in a grey Nissan Altima from Jordan Auto Repair, 5604 N. 40th Street, according to police. She drove the stolen car to the river and parked on Rome Avenue just north of West Aileen Street.
At about 4 p.m., Tampa police received multiple calls reporting that a woman had thrown a child into the river just north of the Columbus Drive Bridge. Officers rushed to the scene and about 30 minutes later, divers pulled the 4-year-old girl out of the river about 75 feet from the bank not far from where her mother tossed her in, police said.
Je’Hyrah was rushed to St. Joseph’s, but was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.
Meanwhile, police found Denson walking away from the scene and she was taken into police custody.
