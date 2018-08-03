Sarasota mom had kids and drugs in a car. Cops say they saw her, another woman using needles

Two women are facing charges after police say they had drugs in a vehicle along with one of the woman’s children.
Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sarasota police officers went to the 200 block of Midwest Parkway to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle where they saw two women injecting themselves with needles while two children were inside.
When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Krystle Mcleod in the driver’s seat of a gray Hyundai and 53-year-old Lisa Bryan in the passenger seat. Mcleod’s daughters, both 3 years old, were in the backseat, according to police.
Officers searched the car and reported finding 2.2 grams of cocaine, marijuana, five used needles, pipes and other drug paraphernalia. Police also found a bottle of prescription pills on the passenger side of the car that were not prescribed to Bryan, according to the probable cause affidavit.
As a precaution, the two children were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared, according to police. Their mother and Bryan were arrested and taken to the Sarasota County jail. Police also notified the Department of Children and Families.
Mcleod faces two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue.
Bryan faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia with residue and possession of drugs without a prescription.
