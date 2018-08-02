A man broke into a car parked at McDonald’s and tried to hide. Police K9 wasn’t impressed

A man was arrested on Thursday after he burglarized g a vehicle parked at a McDonald’s, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, Ryan Morrison, 40, committed a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 604 67th Circle E. around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
The victim spotted Morrison and he fled the area, dropping the stolen items, deputies said.
Manatee deputy K9 Echo tracked Morrison and found him hiding under a trailer in a nearby parking lot.
He was taken into custody and charged with vehicle burglary.
