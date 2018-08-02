Sarasota man facing charges after stolen golf carts, trailers found, cops say

A Sarasota man is facing multiple charges after investigators found a golf cart and trailers that were previously reported stolen in his yard, according to a news release.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office got information that Jon Goodman, 42, of Sarasota, was involved in thefts of trailers and other property in Hillsborough County and began in an investigation, according to a news release.
Jail records show he was arrested July 25 and is being held in the Hillsborough County jail on charges of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On July 26, detectives from Sarasota and HIillsborough counties went to his home in the 2400 block of Vinson Avenue of Sarasota to interview someone else who lived in the home, but no one was there, according to sheriff’s office communications specialist Douglas Johnson.
A neighbor let detectives into her backyard, where detectives said they could see in plain view a golf cart that matched the description of one reported stolen from Custom Carts in Sarasota in June. They confirmed through photos it was the stolen golf cart and a search warrant was obtained that day, according to Johnson.
Detectives found Goodman had other stolen property, including two trailers, at his home, according to the news release. Investigators also reported finding a box of ammunition in his home, according to the affidavit.
Warrants for Goodman’s arrest on charges of possession of altered stolen property, burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon were obtained.
During the search of Goodman’s property, detectives said they also found chemicals and materials consistent with making suspected methamphetamine. Goodman has not been charged in connection to the drug manufacturing materials, but additional charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives are still testing the substances found.
Goodman was previously arrested on drug, fraud and fleeting to elude police charges and is on probation until 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.
