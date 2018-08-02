Man injured in shooting at Bradenton apartment complex, cops say

A 27-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the early-morning hours Thursday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to Oasis Apartments on 18th Street West in Bradenton around 3:40 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of gunshots fired near Building K, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived at the complex, they found a 27-year-old man in his car with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for the injury.
The man did not give deputies any information about the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
