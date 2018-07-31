Sheriff defends decision not to arrest Florida man in ‘stand your ground’ shooting

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Tuesday the investigation into a “stand your ground” shooting in Clearwater is ongoing and could be sent to the State Attorney’s Office this week.
The investigation began July 19 after investigators say Michael Drejka claimed he was in fear of being attacked again when he fatally shot 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton. Drejka was not arrested based on the stand your ground law.
During a news conference Tuesday, Gualtieri said the case remains under investigation and has not yet been turned over to the State Attorney’s Office. He said their investigation is the “first stop” and his decision not to arrest is preliminary, adding he does not have the final decision whether charges will be filed. That will be left to the State Attorney’s Office, which would bear the burden of proof in court.
“The law says don’t arrest in this situation and let the state attorney figure it out,” Gualtieri said.
“To arrest, it must be so clear that as a matter of law ‘stand your ground’ does not apply in any way to the facts and circumstances that you’re presented with,” Gualtieri said. “That is not the situation here. The facts are not so clear that this is absolutely outside the boundaries of stand your ground.”
Gualtieri said the case will likely go to the State Attorney’s Office later this week.
On July 19, Drejka arrived at the Circle A Food Store at 1201 Sunset Point Road. in Clearwater and saw that McGlockton’s 24-year-old girlfriend had illegally parked her car in a handicap spot. The two got into what the sheriff’s office called a “pretty significant yelling match.”
There were no threats during the incident, Gualtieri said, but Drejka and McGlockton’s girlfriend were yelling at each other over the parking spot.
McGlockton left the store, walked up to Drejka and pushed him to the ground with what Gualtieri previously called “great force.”
Drejka, a lawful concealed carry permit holder, shot McGlockton. He was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, Drejka told deputies that he was in fear and believed that he was going to be attacked by McGlockton again.
There is about four seconds between between when Drejka hits the ground and when his fires his gun, according to Gualtieri.
During Tuesday’s news conference, Gualtieri reiterated the incident was “within the bookends” of stand your ground.
Last week, McGlockton’s girlfriend hired civil rights and personal injury attorney Benjamin Crump, who called on the State Attorney’s Office to file charges against Drejka, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Drejka is living at home while the investigation continues. Investigators are talking to him periodically but are not keeping an eye on him, according to Gualtieri, who said Tuesday they have no indication he would leave the area.
Sheriff Gualtieri said he supports the concept of stand your ground, however believes “there is room for discussion” for changes to the law.
