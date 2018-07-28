Manatee deputies are looking for these six suspects. They want to know if you’ve seen them

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of another.
Deputies say 34-year-old Alfred Facundo was arrested Wednesday on an out of county warrant for kidnapping. He is being held without bond. Terrance Green, 26, who is wanted for grand theft and violation of probation, was added to the list.
However, deputies are still looking for five more suspects. They are as follows:
Michelle Widner, 29, wanted for violation of probation, sale of marijuana and child neglect.
Chaz Spraggins, 29, wanted for sale of a controlled substance.
George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawnbroker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
