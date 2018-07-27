He fought fires for 15 years. Then Florida deputies said they caught him with child porn

A Tampa firefighter resigned after deputies say he was caught with files depicting child pornography and bestiality on his computer.
Jason Luna, 40, was a 15-year veteran with Tampa Fire Rescue. According to FOX 13 News, Luna resigned from his position July 19, one day after Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a warrant for his arrest.
An undercover investigation into a shared network used for exchanging child pornography began in April, WFLA Channel 8 reports. According to 10News, investigators discovered a hard drive in Luna’s bedroom containing videos that depicted children between the ages of three and 10 performing sex acts.
Deputies also found videos containing bestiality, they said. Luna confessed to using the file-sharing software but claimed that he deleted the files after opening them, 10News reports.
Sheriff’s office public information officer Melanie Snow told WFLA that arrests of public servants such as firefighters hit close to home.
“It’s bad enough to see cases like this just from a regular citizen but to find that it’s someone that we as a county, or as a society, put our trust in to protect our children and protect our families, certainly makes it even more gut-wrenching,” said Snow.
Luna was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on bond totaling $25,000.
