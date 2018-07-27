Florida man used Facebook to threaten county sheriff. Now he’s behind bars, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested Thursday for sending threatening messages to his county’s sheriff.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Steven Cole, 23, used his Facebook account to send messages threatening violence to Sheriff Tommy Ford. In comments posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Cole warned Ford to “run and hide.”
“You better run and hide from my sight Ford, when I cast my eyes upon you, it will be the end of the line for you,” Cole wrote, according to the sheriff’s office. Cole’s comments have since been removed from the post.
Deputies responded to Cole’s residence Thursday in the 20400 block of Teaka Lane, where he reportedly admitted posting various concerning statements on his personal Facebook profile.
The sheriff’s office shared screenshots of the posts, some of which read “I am going to be bigger than jack the ripper,” “I am going to personally shoot police officers in the back with a 357,” and “Lucky that cop decided against pulling me over, I were about to pop some skulls.”
There were no firearms found in Cole’s residence, deputies say. Cole was arrested and charged with written threat to kill or injure. The sheriff’s office says it will recommend a Risk Protection Order against Cole, which would limit Cole’s access to firearms.
Comments