These contractors didn’t have proper licenses or insurance, cops say. They’re facing charges

Eight people were arrested over two days as part of an investigation into unlicensed contractors and Workers’ Compensation fraud in Manatee County.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Compliance, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and Manatee County Code Enforcement, conducted a two-day sting operation on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The operation targeted contractors who were working without the required license and doing construction work without required worker’s compensation insurance or exemptions, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.
Most of those arrested are facing misdemeanor charges, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
“A lot of times, they hire these people because it’s a little cheaper, but you’re rolling the dice,” Bristow said.
Arrested in the sting:
- Johnathan D. Soultatos, 33
- Julio Carvalho, 62
- Pavol Nosek, 59
- James T. White, 60
- Timothy D. Conner, 38
- John Mongiello, 61,
- Charles N. Dichirico II, 33
- Fredrick L. Hinesley Jr., 55
Bristow said the last time the sheriff’s office conducted a similar sting was in 2016.
DBPR recommends looking for the Better Business Bureau seal when selecting a contractor and verifying their contractor’s license online at myfloridalicense.com or by calling 850-487-1395.
