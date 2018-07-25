Armed bank robber wearing cowboy hat on the loose, Sarasota detectives say

Sarasota County detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bank on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the BB&T bank at 160 Pointe Loop Dr. just after 1:30 p.m.
Witnesses told detectives that a man showed a handgun and demanded cash before possibly fleeing westbound on foot.
He is described to be between 40 and 50 years old and about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, deputies said.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark colored button-down shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
