Sarasota County detectives are trying to find a man who witnesses say pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from a BB&T clerk before taking off on Wednesday afternoon.
Sarasota County detectives are trying to find a man who witnesses say pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from a BB&T clerk before taking off on Wednesday afternoon. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County detectives are trying to find a man who witnesses say pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from a BB&T clerk before taking off on Wednesday afternoon. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Armed bank robber wearing cowboy hat on the loose, Sarasota detectives say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

July 25, 2018 06:34 PM

SARASOTA

Sarasota County detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bank on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the BB&T bank at 160 Pointe Loop Dr. just after 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses told detectives that a man showed a handgun and demanded cash before possibly fleeing westbound on foot.

He is described to be between 40 and 50 years old and about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, deputies said.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark colored button-down shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

  Comments  