Florida nurse said she struggled with addiction. So she stole drugs from her job, deputies say.

A nurse at a Florida rehabilitation center faces several charges after admitting to stealing drugs while on duty, Hernando County sheriff’s deputies say.
On Tuesday, administrators at Spring Hill Health and Rehab Center reported stolen medication, a news release said. They identified the suspect as Ashley Taylor, 33, a nurse assigned to the narcotics cart at the facility.
Deputies of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Taylor when she reported to work on Wednesday.
That’s when she admitted to fraudulently obtaining at least 12 different kinds of medication while on duty, including Percocet, morphine, hydromorphone, hydrocodone and codeine, the release said.
Deputies said Taylor was cooperative throughout the investigation and allowed them to retrieve more than 300 empty blister packs from her residence. According to the release, the blister packs contained more than 10,000 tablets of medication at one time.
Taylor told deputies she committed the fraud by ordering extra medication from the pharmacy to ensure that none of her patients went without. After signing the medication out, Taylor would “conceal it on her person and take it home for ingestion” due to an “extensive drug addiction” she was battling.
Taylor was charged with 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of grand theft of a controlled substance, scheming to defraud to obtain prescriptions, and obtaining a prescription by fraud.
Taylor is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a $31,000 bond.
