Crime

A Bradenton food truck was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies are looking for suspects.

By Emily Wunderlich

ewunderlich@bradenton.com

July 25, 2018 02:08 PM

Manatee

Two suspects are on the loose after Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say they robbed a food truck at gunpoint on Sunday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., two suspects armed with pistols approached a Taqueria truck in the 2600 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton, according to a police report.

Although the suspects were not identified, they were described as two black males, about 6 feet tall dressed in all-black clothing, sheriff’s office spokesperson Dave Bristow said.

One suspect ran into the truck, waving a gun and demanding to know where the money was. Two victims inside “froze and didn’t say anything,” the report says.

One of the suspects took a wooden jewelry box containing $600. The other suspect took a cell phone from another victim, but the report says it was later found by the victim behind the store.

The suspects fled on foot in a southeast direction from the address. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477 or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

A man tried to rob a St. Petersburg 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning with a large knife but was chased out by an employee instead. The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for him and ask anyone with information to call 727-893-7780.

By

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.

  Comments  