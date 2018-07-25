A Bradenton food truck was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies are looking for suspects.

Two suspects are on the loose after Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say they robbed a food truck at gunpoint on Sunday.
Shortly after 10 p.m., two suspects armed with pistols approached a Taqueria truck in the 2600 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton, according to a police report.
Although the suspects were not identified, they were described as two black males, about 6 feet tall dressed in all-black clothing, sheriff’s office spokesperson Dave Bristow said.
One suspect ran into the truck, waving a gun and demanding to know where the money was. Two victims inside “froze and didn’t say anything,” the report says.
One of the suspects took a wooden jewelry box containing $600. The other suspect took a cell phone from another victim, but the report says it was later found by the victim behind the store.
The suspects fled on foot in a southeast direction from the address. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477 or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
