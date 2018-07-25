3 teens arrested after they took off in a stolen car, Manatee deputies say

Three 15-year-olds were arrested after leading Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit in a stolen car.
Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a possibly stolen vehicle near the Ellenton Outlet Mall on 60th Avenue East, and found the dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee in the mall’s parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies confirmed the Jeep was stolen out of Sarasota County.
Deputies saw the three teenagers get into the Jeep to leave the parking lot and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office. However, instead of stopping, the 15-year-olds took off in the Jeep and deputies chased them to a nearby apartment complex.
The teenagers got out of the Jeep at the apartment complex and were arrested.
Two of the teens involved were previously arrested July 20 for a similar incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Comments