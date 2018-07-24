A Florida dad in his 20s dies after being shot with his baby son outside their home

Another man in his 20s, this one a father who was holding his 1-year-old son, has died in Miami Gardens after being shot during a continuously tragic summer in the North Miami-Dade city.

Darin Williams, 27, died overnight after being shot around 8:50 p.m. Monday in front of his home at 2300 NW 187th St., Miami Gardens police announced Tuesday morning. Williams’ 1-year-old son survived his bullet wounds and remains in stable condition.

Williams is the seventh person shot dead in Miami Gardens in the last 37 days, most of whom have been young males.

Police say the four males they’re looking for rolled in a dark sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag. Anyone who knows anything about this shooting can contact Miami Gardens police homicide detectives at 305-474-6473 (MGPD) or, to remain anonymous, Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), via text at 274637 with “CSMD” and the tip or via the Miami Crime Stoppers website.