Two people shot in Bradenton, cops say

Two people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in a Bradenton street, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A 19-year-old man sat in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway in the 1600 block of 27th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton around 2:25 a.m. waiting for a ride to the store. Shots were fired from the road as a 41-year-old woman walked out of the home and toward the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 19-year-old was shot in the back while the woman was grazed with a projectile. They were both taken to the hospital by another person. Deputies said the man and woman had non-life threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old woman and a 16-month-old girl were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, said sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
The sheriff’s office described the suspected shooter as a man wearing an unknown color hooded sweatshirt and shorts. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
