Man on the loose after attempted strong-armed robbery at Manatee hotel, cops say

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say tried to rob a guest at the Ramada Inn on Sunday evening..
A 63-year-old man staying at the hotel, located at 7150 N. Tamiami Trail, had just exited his room around 5 p.m., deputies said, when he was approached by the suspect.
According to deputies, the suspect ordered the victim to give him his money and then punched him in the face.
The victim fell to the ground and the man rummaged through his pockets, but didn’t end up taking anything.
The suspect left and may have gotten into a vehicle, deputies said.
EMS responded and treated the victim for a small cut to his forehead but didn’t take him to a hospital.
Deputies say the man has brown dreadlocks and was last seen weating a blue sleeveless T-shirt.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (941)-747-3011.
