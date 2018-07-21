He blamed an intruder and then an accident, Florida deputies say. Now he's behind bars

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that allegedly began over a friend request on Facebook.
According to a news release, Charles Tenpenny, 19, originally told deputies a man dressed in all black broke into their Dunedin residence around 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday and shot his pregnant girlfriend before fleeing.
The wound left the 18-year-old, who is 20 weeks pregnant, in critical condition.
Tenpenny altered his story Friday after deputies responded to a report of his attempted suicide. Friends were able tp prevent him from hanging himself, according to a news release.
That’s when Tenpenny told deputies he was “distraught” from accidentally shooting his girlfriend during an argument over a friend request she received on Facebook. He admitted to pointing a loaded 9mm Glock at her and claimed he accidentally fired the weapon while trying to turn off the laser sight.
Deputies say the bullet went through the victim’s hand and into her eye.
Before deputies arrived Wednesday, Tenpenny discarded of the weapon and ammunition by tossing it over the fence in the backyard. The gun was recovered by investigators.
According to the sheriff’s office, Tenpenny also admitted to dealing drugs and owning the gun for protection.
Tenpenny was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and false report of a crime. He was also Baker Acted and is set to receive a mental health evaluation, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on bond totaling $510,000.
As of Friday night, the victim was in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation continues.
