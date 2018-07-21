Deidra Mae Turner, 25, was arrested Friday night and charged with failure to stop at a crash involving severe injury. She is being held at the Manatee County Jail on $7,500 bond.
Bradenton woman hit a teenager crossing the road. Then she left the scene, troopers say

July 21, 2018

A 25-year-old Bradenton woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9 p.m. Deidra Mae Turner was driving eastbound on 57th Avenue E. when a 17-year-old Bradenton teen was crossing the street east of the crosswalk and was struck by the front of Turner’s vehicle.

The victim was critically wounded and taken to Blake Medical Center, troopers say.

Turner, who was injured in the crash, was arrested and charged with failure to stop at a crash involving severe injury. She is being held at the Manatee County Jail on $7,500 bond.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are working to bring down the number of hit-and-run crashes throughout the area by being present at community events and dedicating a trooper to follow up on hit-and-run crashes.

