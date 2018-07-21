Bradenton woman hit a teenager crossing the road. Then she left the scene, troopers say

A 25-year-old Bradenton woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian Friday night.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9 p.m. Deidra Mae Turner was driving eastbound on 57th Avenue E. when a 17-year-old Bradenton teen was crossing the street east of the crosswalk and was struck by the front of Turner’s vehicle.
The victim was critically wounded and taken to Blake Medical Center, troopers say.
Turner, who was injured in the crash, was arrested and charged with failure to stop at a crash involving severe injury. She is being held at the Manatee County Jail on $7,500 bond.
