These six suspects are on the loose, Manatee deputies say. Your tips could earn you a reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the removal of one suspect, the addition of two new suspects, one arrest.
Deputies say Samantha Epperson, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of not answering court summons. She is being held on bond totaling $20,000.
Michelle Widner, 29, and Chaz Spraggins, 29, are new additions. According to the sheriff’s office, Widner is wanted for violation of probation, sale of marijuana and child neglect and Spraggins, is wanted for sale of a controlled substance.
Kaela Bartholomew was removed from the list. There are four other suspects deputies are still looking for. They are as follows:
Alfred Facundo, 34, wanted for kidnapping.
George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawnbroker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
