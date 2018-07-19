Watch these K9s stopping crime one paw at a time

k9's are active law enforcement partners. Take a look at them in action.
By
What is sexual violence?

Crime

What is sexual violence?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.