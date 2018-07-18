Tampa police officers are seeking the public’s help in finding the people who vandalized several tombs in a historic cemetery.
Vandals damage nearly two dozen tombs at historic Florida cemetery, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

July 18, 2018 05:45 PM

The Tampa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a case of cemetery vandalism that resulted in the damage of several tombs at a historic Tampa cemetery.

According to police, the suspect(s) entered the Centro Espanol de Tampa Memorial Park, at 2502 E. 21st Ave., within the last few days.

They apparently used a heavy object — possibly a sledgehammer — to damage 18 tombs and statues, police said.

The cemetery, which was established in 1904, has about 1,600 graves.

Tampa detectives are working to develop leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS)

