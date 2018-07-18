Florida man accused of using a forklift to pin his girlfriend against a bus

A Pinellas County man was arrested by deputies after he allegedly used a forklift to stop his girlfriend from leaving during an argument.
Colin Lee Showard, 67, of Clearwater, got into an argument with his girlfriend and she tried to leave in her car, 10News WTSP reported.
But then Showard decided to get into a forklift and pinned her car — with her still inside — against a bus.
According to WFLA News Channel 8, he admitted the crime to investigators, stating he didn’t want her to take his car.
His girlfriend suffered an injury to her back, the outlet reported.
Showard is facing aggravated battery charges and was booked into Pinellas County Jail on Sunday night. He has since been released on bond, jail records show.
