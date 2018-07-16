A Bradenton Burger King’s back door was open. Three men went in and demanded money, cops say

A fast-food restaurant door that was left propped open so an employee could take out the trash also let in three men, at least one of which had a gun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Three men went into the open back door of the Burger King in the 8500 block of State Road 70 East in Bradenton around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the men, armed with a handgun, went up to the restaurant’s manager and demanded money.
The men ran from the Burger King with an undetermined amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators are looking for the three men.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments