Teenager hurt in Bradenton shooting. The gunman got away

A 17-year-old boy was shot and injured in a residential area of Bradenton on Sunday evening.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was shot in the area of Fifth Street East and 61st Avenue East in the Sirkland Acres neighborhood.
Around 6:15 p.m, deputies responded to a report of gunshots heard at that location. When they arrived, they found out the boy was already being treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gun shot wound.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941)-747-3011.
