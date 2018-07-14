Sarasota Police respond to alleged armed domestic dispute, 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a swarm of police officers responded to the scene of a domestic dispute between two men in the 1900 block of Arlington Street Saturday evening.
A Sarasota Police Department spokesperson said officers were alerted to reports of two men arguing around 6:20 p.m. A gun was seen at some point and there were shots fired but no injuries have been reported.
More than 20 officers arrived at the scene, according to witness reports. Police have surrounded and blocked off the area while they work to resolve the situation. The public is asked to avoid the area.
No further information was immediately available.
