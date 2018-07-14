Have you seen this man? North Port Police ask for help in Walmart theft investigation

Police are asking for help after they say a man was involved in a Walmart theft Saturday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m., North Port Police asked followers on Twitter to put on their “sleuthing hats” to find a man wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and tan shoes. He is believed to have stolen from the Walmart at 17000 Tamiami Trail in North Port around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the man may have left in a silver Nissan Altima. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Port Police at (941) 429-7300.
