Crime

Have you seen this man? North Port Police ask for help in Walmart theft investigation

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

July 14, 2018 06:28 PM

North Port

Police are asking for help after they say a man was involved in a Walmart theft Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., North Port Police asked followers on Twitter to put on their “sleuthing hats” to find a man wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and tan shoes. He is believed to have stolen from the Walmart at 17000 Tamiami Trail in North Port around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the man may have left in a silver Nissan Altima. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Port Police at (941) 429-7300.

