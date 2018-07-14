Second murder-suicide in just over a month strikes Florida apartment complex, police say

For the second time in just over a month, St. Petersburg police responded to the Vibe at Gateway apartment complex to find two dead of an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, police arrived at the same apartment complex at 411 77th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg on June 7, where they discovered Ashley Ciello, 30, and Justin Page, 37, who were also thought to have died as the result of a murder-suicide.

Police say 22-year-old Johnesia Simmons and 30-year-old Jeremiah Mells were found dead around 11 p.m. Friday, FOX 13 News reports. The two were in a relationship, police say.

Bay News 9 reports the victim’s child was not home during the incident and is being taken care of by family.

The case remains under investigation.