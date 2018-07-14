Manatee deputies need your help catching these suspects. A reward could be in it for you

The list of featured fugitives in the area has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to include one new suspect.
Deputies say Alfred Facundo, 34, is wanted for kidnapping. There are other changes to the list as well. Patrick Cherfils, 37, was arrested Wednesday and Ramon Zavala-Molina was removed from the list.
However, the sheriff’s office is still searching for five other suspects. They are as follows:
George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
- Samantha Epperson, 30, wanted for shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and contempt of court.
- Kaela Bartholomew, 30, wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from a pawnbroker by fraud.
- Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawnbroker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Comments