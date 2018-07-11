Two alligators found dead in Bradenton pond. Deputies suspect they were killed for their meat.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for answers after they found two alligators decomposing in a retention pond on Tuesday night.
Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a call reporting a dead alligator near the Fountain Lake Condominiums in the 700 block of 57th Avenue West. Upon their arrival, they located two alligator carcasses in a nearby pond.
Because of their levels of decomposition, the size of the alligators was hard to determine, sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow said. However, he did confirm that they were adults.
"It appears to us that they were harvested for their meat," Bristow said. "You can't do that."
Under Florida law, it is illegal to "kill, injure, possess, or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess, or capture, an alligator or other crocodilian, or the eggs of an alligator or other crocodilian, unless authorized by rules of the commission."
No suspects have been charged. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 ext. 1150.
Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.
Comments