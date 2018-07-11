The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of two alligators were found in a retention pond on Tuesday night.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of two alligators were found in a retention pond on Tuesday night. Manatee County Sheriff's Office
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of two alligators were found in a retention pond on Tuesday night. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Two alligators found dead in Bradenton pond. Deputies suspect they were killed for their meat.

By Emily Wunderlich

ewunderlich@bradenton.com

July 11, 2018 03:29 PM

Manatee

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for answers after they found two alligators decomposing in a retention pond on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a call reporting a dead alligator near the Fountain Lake Condominiums in the 700 block of 57th Avenue West. Upon their arrival, they located two alligator carcasses in a nearby pond.

Because of their levels of decomposition, the size of the alligators was hard to determine, sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow said. However, he did confirm that they were adults.

"It appears to us that they were harvested for their meat," Bristow said. "You can't do that."

Under Florida law, it is illegal to "kill, injure, possess, or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess, or capture, an alligator or other crocodilian, or the eggs of an alligator or other crocodilian, unless authorized by rules of the commission."

No suspects have been charged. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 ext. 1150.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.

By

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office encountered a baby alligator in Publix parking lot Sunday. Animal Services relocated the alligator.

By

Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.

  Comments  