Florida man arrested after SWAT team finds 346 pounds of marijuana in his home

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday on numerous drug charges after Hernando County deputies discovered more than 50 marijuana plants and more than 300 pounds of marijuana in his house.
Members of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office vice and narcotics unit and the agency's SWAT team executed a search warrant at Victor Gonzalez' Brooksville home.
That's when detectives say they found 52 marijuana plants and 346 pounds of marijuana in the home.
The investigation revealed that Gonzalez, 50, who is the owner and resident of the home, was involved in the cultivation of marijuana.
He was taken into custody and charged with cultivation of marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession place/structure for the cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of services.
His bond is set at $30,500, deputies said. He remained in custody in the Hernando County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
Comments