A man was asked to leave a party in Myakka City. Then he decided to come back, cops say.

A man who was asked to leave a party on Saturday night returned later and physically assaulted someone and stole a gun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested Francisco V Orduno, 46, shortly after he fled the residence in the Magnolia Hill neighborhood in Myakka City.
It all started around 2 a.m. when a woman asked Orduno to leave the party at her home because of the way he was acting, deputies report. Once he left she locked all the doors.
Then, around 6:30 a.m., someone opened the garage door, allowing Orduno entry into the home. When he walked in a physical confrontation ensued leading Orduno to bite his 24-year-old son on the arm, according to deputies.
Then he took a handgun by force from the woman and fled the scene, firing several rounds from the stolen gun once he was outside and leaving the property.
Orduno was found a short time later and taken into custody, deputies said. The stolen handgun was recovered in his pocket.
He was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to treat a deep cut to his hand/wrist that he received prior to the incident but was re-opened during the struggle, deputies said.
Comments