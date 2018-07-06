She was arrested for armed robbery. She told deputies: 'You know my name and what happened'

A Bradenton woman is behind bars after deputies say she used a wine bottle, a box cutter and her fists to rob a local convenience store.
Around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Marie Joseph, 22, entered Speedy's Food Market in the 400 block of 57th Avenue East in Bradenton and began throwing merchandise on the floor, causing an estimated $8,500 in damages, a probable cause affidavit says.
Joseph threw a wine bottle at the victim, one of the store's owners, hitting her in the head and causing visible injuries, according to the affidavit. Joseph then jumped the counter and began punching the victim in the face, ordering her to open the cash register.
When Joseph was unable to open the safe, she took an estimated $200 in cigarettes, $300 in lottery tickets and the victim's $700 cell phone. She then grabbed a box cutter and used it to threaten the victim's life, the affidavit says.
A witness was able to tackle Joseph and hold her down until deputies arrived. Once in custody, Joseph reportedly told authorities, "You know my name and what happened."
The victim was treated for her injuries on the scene. Joseph remains in custody at the Manatee County Jail without bond.
Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.
Comments