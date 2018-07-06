Chris Brown arrested after West Palm Beach show, has concert tonight in Tampa

Chris Brown was arrested following a performance in West Palm Beach Thursday night, according to reports.
Brown, 29, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant. He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail at 11 p.m. Thursday and was released less than an hour later after paying a $2,000 bond, jail records show. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman told the Associated Press the battery charge and warrant stemmed from Hillsborough County. The warrant's details were not immediately available.
Earlier that night, Brown performed his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour in West Palm Beach at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
WPBF 25 News reports the arrest happened just minutes after he finished Thursday night's show.
Brown is scheduled to perform in Tampa at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds Friday night, according to his tour website.
The performer was arrested in Tampa in 2017, after reports he punched a photographer in a Channelside nightclub.
Five years earlier, at least 10 witnesses, including rapper Tyga, testified that Brown snatched a cellphone out of a woman's hand outside the Cameo Theater on Washington Avenue. Brown said she tried to snap his photo when he was inside his Bentley at 4 a.m. on the South Beach street in February 2012.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office concluded that there was no evidence that Brown intended to steal the phone or that he deleted the photo. A felony charge in that 2012 incident would have triggered a violation of his probation over an altercation with his then-girlfriend, R&B star Rihanna.
Brown was arrested in 2009, charged with beating Rihanna inside a car. Later that year, the Los Angeles Times reported he later pleaded guilty to the felony assault as part of a plea deal.
