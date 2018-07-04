Armed with a stolen car, he rammed deputies' vehicles and ran from a helicopter, cops say

A man is accused of stealing from a Bradenton hardware store and then jacking a nearby car before he allegedly slammed into deputies' patrol vehicles on Tuesday night.
Jim Courtney, 30, swiped a felony amount of tools from the Lowe's on 14th Street West at about 7:50 p.m., according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
He then stole a car and disappeared until 11:10 p.m., according to the release. Deputies spotted Courtney, who allegedly drove down 59th Avenue Drive East and faced a dead end.
In a desperate attempt to escape, the release states, Courtney rammed two patrol cars and drove through a yard. He was then accused a crashing into a fence and a tree near 301 Boulevard West and South Tamiami Trail — a blunder witnessed by the pursuing helicopter.
Courtney allegedly jumped out of the car and ran from deputies, who caught up a short time later. The deputies escaped injury, but a hospital treated Courtney before he was transported to jail, according to the release.
He was arrested on nine charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. Courtney remained in jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Comments