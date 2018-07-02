12 unlicensed contractors arrested in Sarasota bust, cops say

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested 12 people on several charges during "Operation Freelancer VII," an investigation to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors.
Detectives worked with the Sarasota County Building Department, the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Insurance Fraud, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) to contact people advertising home repair services that require a license.
When the individuals arrived at the pre-determined residence, the sheriff's office said, the DBPR database was checked to see if they were licensed, registered as a contractor, and/or required workers compensation coverage or exemption to perform the work.
Overall, the three-day operation ended with 12 felony charges and 12 misdemeanor charges, deputies said.
“Maintenance operations like these should be a good reminder for consumers to always seek licensed contractors to perform work on their homes or businesses,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “Consumers are exposing themselves to financial and physical risk by allowing these people to enter their home, unlicensed, and in some cases, with criminal histories. Let this be a warning to criminals who come into our community and illegally solicit services, that their behavior will not be tolerated.”
According to detectives, those arrested have a total of 33 prior felony and 33 misdemeanor charges as well as a combined 37 convictions.
Two of the individuals, David Pond and Kim Bachert, have prior charges for unlicensed contracting, the sheriff's office said. Another, Nathan Poor, has charges dating to 2006 for domestic battery, resisting arrest and scheme to defraud.
The following individuals were arrested during the operation:
- David Mackey, 51, of Sarasota
- Haralambos Maginas, 30, of Sarasota
- Steven Leimbach, 39, of Sarasota
- Matthew King, 55, of Nokomis
- David Pond, 44, of Bradenton
- Nora Nowicki, 49, of Sarasota
- Kim Bachert, 67, of Sarasota
- Jarret Dempsey, 40, of Bradenton
- Carlos Asiain-Hernandez, 32, of Sarasota
- Sergey Kurbatov, 48, of North Port
- Nathan Poor, 49, of Sarasota
- Richard Mitchell, 63, of Sarasota
“The (MSBIA) Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association continues to applaud the efforts of Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight in the aggressive pursuit of unlicensed and unpermitted activity in Sarasota County,” said MSBIA CEO Jon Mast. “The actions of the sheriff’s office helps to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community from unscrupulous handymen impersonating legitimate licensed contractors. By defending unsuspecting homeowners in this way proves the sheriff is focused on protecting the citizens of Sarasota County from being robbed of their money, shoddy work and peace of mind.”
The sheriff's office reports that it has assigned detectives to investigate claims against people who engage in contracting work without proper licenses, permits or certification since 2012. A first offense usually results in a civil citation by code enforcement, but additional violations can lead to misdemeanor or felony criminal charges. Those arrested also receive a cease and desist order from the state.
Consumers can verify licenses with the DBPR online at www.myfloridalicense.com or by calling 850-487-1395.
To report someone you suspect is performing work without a permit in Sarasota, call 941-861-5000.
In Manatee, you can do the same online on the county's website.
Comments