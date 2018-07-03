Video shows brawl on Bradenton street. 2 people arrested, cops say

A video posted to social media Monday appearing to show multiple people involved in a fight in the middle of Cortez Road led to two arrests.
The approximately 30-second video, which was posted to Facebook around 11:35 a.m. Monday, shows multiple people fighting in the street around a car stopped at a red light. As of Tuesday morning, the video had been viewed more than 156,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times.
Deputies received a call about a fight in the area of Cortez Road and Ninth Street West around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Dave Bristow said Monday. However, when deputies arrived just a couple of minutes later, those believed to be involved were gone.
A report was not taken at the scene, Bristow said, but investigators would follow up because of the violence shown in the video.
About two hours after the fight, a local hospital called the sheriff's office to report it was treating two women — a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old — who were possible victims of the fight, according to a news release. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation led deputies to arrest Marquavia Jenkins, 21, and Willie Edwards, 18, on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Deputies said in the news release they believe there was "some sort of ongoing dispute between the two parties."
The investigation is ongoing.
